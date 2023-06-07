UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stake Reduced by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in UGI were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in UGI by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in UGI by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in UGI by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.15%.

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

