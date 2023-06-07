Shelton Capital Management Invests $394,000 in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 703.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 164,829 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 142.30 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.