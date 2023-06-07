Shelton Capital Management Invests $394,000 in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 703.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 164,829 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on DT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Dynatrace Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 142.30 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $52.99.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatrace (DT)
- Apple Partnership Strengthens Unity Software’s Investment Appeal
- Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here’s Why
- Don’t Overlook Hidden Gem Kinsale As Rallies To New Highs
- AI-powered IoT Automation is Driving Samsara To New Highs
- Academy Sports + Outdoors Looks Hot For A Summer Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.