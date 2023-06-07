Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 40,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 157,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $59.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.