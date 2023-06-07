Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stake Lessened by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Chemed were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $542.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $570.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $547.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.47.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHE. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,624 shares of company stock worth $7,762,469. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

