Shelton Capital Management Has $378,000 Position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Li-Cycle by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,371,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,897,000 after acquiring an additional 164,607 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 2.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,346,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after buying an additional 92,050 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,989,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after buying an additional 217,362 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 1.4% in the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,517,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 4.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,061,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LICY. TD Securities decreased their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.42. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.26.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

