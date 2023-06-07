Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 94.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Gold news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

RGLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Royal Gold stock opened at $122.58 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.83.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

