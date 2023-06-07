WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Position Trimmed by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in WEX were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in WEX by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,789 shares of company stock worth $479,096. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $180.46 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.29.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

