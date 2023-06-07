Shelton Capital Management Lowers Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 143.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,590,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,388 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $737,656,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,549,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -620.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

