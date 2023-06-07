Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE EMR opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average of $87.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

