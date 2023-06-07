AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Position Decreased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ATR opened at $114.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.97 and its 200-day moving average is $113.78.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ATR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.