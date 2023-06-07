Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Masimo were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in Masimo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 9,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 131,900 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,060,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MASI stock opened at $166.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $198.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

