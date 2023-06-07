Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 11.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 121,590 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.87.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $76.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $1,086,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,444,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Articles

