USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 5,328 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in WestRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 148,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in WestRock by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 155,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,255,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,137,000 after purchasing an additional 919,165 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Price Performance

WestRock stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -22.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

