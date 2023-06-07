USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 2,138 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $39,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCCO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

NYSE SCCO opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.24. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $82.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.64.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also

