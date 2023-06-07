USS Investment Management Ltd Boosts Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.04.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $297.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.68. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.