USS Investment Management Ltd Has $3.15 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM opened at $208.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $462.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.08 and its 200-day moving average is $307.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM Systems Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.67.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.