USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,995 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 4.0 %
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
