USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,995 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $17.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.