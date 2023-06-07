Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Barclays

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BASE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Couchbase Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.58. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,000.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $48,856.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,000.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $81,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 457,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,160 shares of company stock valued at $242,205 in the last three months. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 65.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

