Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $32.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Further Reading

