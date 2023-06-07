USS Investment Management Ltd Invests $2.95 Million in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

