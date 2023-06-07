Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 259,024 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 321,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 259,024 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Entegris worth $21,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $5,303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 330.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $541,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $107.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average is $79.92. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $113.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,366.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.