Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,255 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Matson were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Matson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,031,000 after buying an additional 240,119 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 754.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 196,894 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 181,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 149,444 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $373,517.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga acquired 1,573 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,046.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $373,517.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,181 shares of company stock worth $2,276,858. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Matson Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MATX stock opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.23 EPS. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

