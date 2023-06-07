USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,100 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 13,649.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after acquiring an additional 860,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after acquiring an additional 557,451 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after acquiring an additional 450,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

