CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $153.04 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.70.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

