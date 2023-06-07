Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,600 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.
Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.33%.
Insider Activity at Hormel Foods
In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HRL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.
Hormel Foods Company Profile
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)
- Apple Partnership Strengthens Unity Software’s Investment Appeal
- Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here’s Why
- Don’t Overlook Hidden Gem Kinsale As Rallies To New Highs
- AI-powered IoT Automation is Driving Samsara To New Highs
- Academy Sports + Outdoors Looks Hot For A Summer Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.