USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 3.3 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $120.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.61.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

