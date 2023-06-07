USS Investment Management Ltd Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 60,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

NTRS opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $112.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

