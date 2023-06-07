Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,470.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,400 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 299,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 54,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 3.6 %

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 2.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.57) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.