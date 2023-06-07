USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.18. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

