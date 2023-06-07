USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $143.32 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $216.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.64. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 101.89%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

