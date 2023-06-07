USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 11,900 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 933,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,537,000 after buying an additional 345,769 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 32,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 419,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 29,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,633,000 after purchasing an additional 172,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Price Performance

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,157,030.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,489. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,682 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $57.21.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

