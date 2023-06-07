Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $36,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $158.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $411.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

