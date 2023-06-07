USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 17,400 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $210.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.13 and a 200-day moving average of $230.29. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.