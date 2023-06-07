USS Investment Management Ltd Has $4.38 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.85.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

