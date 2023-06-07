Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 12,950.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 278.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 119,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of BCC stock opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.04. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.