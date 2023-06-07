USS Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 593.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 66.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EMN. Barclays boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $112.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

