Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $38.36 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average is $58.40.

Sanmina declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

