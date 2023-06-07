Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $36,000 in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 5.7 %

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 6.98%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

