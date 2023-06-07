Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $37,000 in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Revvity by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Revvity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Revvity by 5.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Revvity by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Revvity by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $115.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.92. Revvity, Inc. has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Revvity had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $674.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 3.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Revvity from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Revvity from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Revvity from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $249,903.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $249,903.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. It focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics.? The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W.

Featured Stories

