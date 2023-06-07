Dark Forest Capital Management LP Trims Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 347,371 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,171,000 after purchasing an additional 332,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sabre by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,492,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,036,000 after acquiring an additional 259,839 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Sabre by 12.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,636,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,330,000 after acquiring an additional 861,574 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Sabre by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,241,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,752,000 after acquiring an additional 847,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,096,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,676,000 after acquiring an additional 47,403 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SABR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Sabre Trading Down 1.2 %

SABR stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Further Reading

