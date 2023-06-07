Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $36,000 Investment in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 343.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,938,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,593,000 after buying an additional 1,501,100 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $4,952,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Flex by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 709,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 126,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,474,676.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368,258 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,533.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $239,452.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,769.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,501 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,474,676.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,368,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,533.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,310 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,332 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

