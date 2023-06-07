United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in United States Steel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of X opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $31.55.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

X has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

