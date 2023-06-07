CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,981 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.26% of CarMax worth $25,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CarMax by 111.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $79.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.71 and its 200-day moving average is $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

