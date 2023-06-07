Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $25.19 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153,515 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.10% of Veeva Systems worth $25,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $195.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.26.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,878 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

