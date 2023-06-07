Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

