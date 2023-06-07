Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $42.45 Million Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,009,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.68% of National Bank worth $42,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,408,000 after acquiring an additional 56,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,446 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in National Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,886,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,457,000 after purchasing an additional 75,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in National Bank by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in National Bank by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 143,573 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NBHC opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. National Bank had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $109.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

