2,851 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,851 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in MasTec by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in MasTec by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in MasTec by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE MTZ opened at $107.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -671.33 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $107.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average of $92.59.
MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.60.
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
