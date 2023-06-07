Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $2,125,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 987,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 158,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,020,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,459,000 after acquiring an additional 411,759 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 416.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 26,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,219 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $23.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 383.35%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

