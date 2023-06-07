Graco (NYSE:GGG) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of Graco stock opened at $80.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. Graco has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graco will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $1,198,044.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,089.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $1,198,044.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,089.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,658 shares of company stock worth $5,138,923. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Featured Stories

