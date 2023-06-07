Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,847 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $672,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $116,429,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $108,710,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,655,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $78.67 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average is $78.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

